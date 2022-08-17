U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after acquiring an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after acquiring an additional 717,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,650,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

USB traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $48.84. 12,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098,784. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

