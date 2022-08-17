Ubex (UBEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $41.00

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $155,108.92 and $41.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009544 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00235563 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

Ubex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.