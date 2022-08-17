Unification (FUND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25,842.00

Unification (FUND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Unification has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $25,842.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unification alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,064.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00128790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067771 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unification’s official website is unification.com. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation.

Unification Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.