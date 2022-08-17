Unification (FUND) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Unification (FUND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $2.03 million and $24,708.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unification has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,366.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00034558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unification is unification.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

