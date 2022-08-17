United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.73

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.73 and traded as low as $15.11. United Bancorp shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 3,839 shares.

United Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $88.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

United Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.