United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.73

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.73 and traded as low as $15.11. United Bancorp shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 3,839 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $88.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 13.72%.
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.
