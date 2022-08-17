United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co lowered its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 920,997 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $26,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,767,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 116,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

United States Steel Trading Down 5.3 %

X traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,402,466. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

