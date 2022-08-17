UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Declares $1.65 Quarterly Dividend

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

UnitedHealth Group has raised its dividend by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $24.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $546.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,644 shares of company stock valued at $68,036,430. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $204,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

