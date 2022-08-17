Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Unum Group traded as high as $39.67 and last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 61951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 122.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 266,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,604,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

