Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $35.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,871 shares of company stock worth $696,166. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $943,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $1,472,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Upwork by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Upwork by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 268,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 38,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

