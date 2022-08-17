Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.47

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.45. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 106,209 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Ur-Energy Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.47 million and a P/E ratio of -10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.70.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

