UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Down to $4.87

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $4.70. UserTesting shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 337 shares.

USER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on UserTesting to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

UserTesting Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

