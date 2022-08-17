Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Up 11.8%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. 2,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

