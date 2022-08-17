Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Up 11.8%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. 2,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Uwharrie Capital Stock Up 11.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.
Uwharrie Capital Company Profile
Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uwharrie Capital (UWHR)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Uwharrie Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uwharrie Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.