Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.36 and last traded at $39.36. Approximately 297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

Valhi Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $634.60 million during the quarter.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 108.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the second quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Valhi during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.