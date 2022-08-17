Validity (VAL) Market Cap Tops $9.47 Million

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00008636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $87,491.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,645,369 coins and its circulating supply is 4,642,628 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Validity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

