Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $237.63 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

