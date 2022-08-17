Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

ED opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.



