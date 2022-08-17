Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $380.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,339,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,459. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

