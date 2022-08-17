Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after acquiring an additional 999,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after acquiring an additional 863,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,917,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,345,000 after acquiring an additional 641,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $104.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average of $96.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

