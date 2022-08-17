Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,561,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,167 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $58,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 58,444 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $23.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.30%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,097.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,538 shares of company stock valued at $178,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Hovde Group decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

