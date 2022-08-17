Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,481 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $22,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

