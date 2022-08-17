Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 669,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,295 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after buying an additional 2,936,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

