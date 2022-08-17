Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 50,377 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,377 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Main Street Capital worth $33,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

