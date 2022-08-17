Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 16,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $320.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.03. The company has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

