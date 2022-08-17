Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $25,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $219.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $525.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3,663.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.21.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

