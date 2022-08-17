Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,115,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,040 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $28,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

