Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Capital Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 14.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.11. 20,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,344. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

