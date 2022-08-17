Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. 104,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,001,830. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $55.31.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.