Vanilla Network One Day Volume Reaches $11.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00006559 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $890,378.55 and approximately $11.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037125 BTC.
Vanilla Network Coin Profile
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1.
