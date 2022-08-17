Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.15 million.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of VECO stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VECO. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 40.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

