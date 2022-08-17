VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading 6.3% Higher

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 315,873 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 187,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$51.37 million and a P/E ratio of -13.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.

Featured Articles

