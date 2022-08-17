Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 32.0 %

VTYX opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 758,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 154,141 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 80,391 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ventyx Biosciences

VTYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.