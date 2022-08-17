Venus Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Venus has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00025657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $72.96 million and $7.89 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,331.11 or 0.99847640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00050034 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001785 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

