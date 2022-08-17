Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.70. 902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 93,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joanne Curley sold 5,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $88,540.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,869.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sean Grant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joanne Curley sold 5,887 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $88,540.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,869.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,710 over the last three months. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 445.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

