VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Maxim Group

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 324.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRME. TheStreet lowered VerifyMe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on VerifyMe in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

VerifyMe Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of VRME opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.02. VerifyMe has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $4.28.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

