Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 209,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,436,956. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

