VersaBank (TSE:VB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

VersaBank (TSE:VB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.65 and last traded at C$14.64. 39,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 10,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.70.

The company has a market capitalization of C$401.74 million and a PE ratio of 15.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.75.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

