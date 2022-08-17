Verso Hits Market Capitalization of $410,868.07 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verso has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Verso has a market cap of $410,868.07 and $28,621.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002288 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013509 BTC.
About Verso
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Coin Trading
