Verso Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Verso has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $453,408.10 and approximately $18,646.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037382 BTC.
Verso Coin Profile
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.