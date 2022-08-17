Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 10.2%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $33.37. 16,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,446,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

Insider Transactions at Verve Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 38,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $607,216.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,596.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 38,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $607,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,596.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 366,184 shares of company stock worth $8,467,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 6,579.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 119,343 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,809,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

