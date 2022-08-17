ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.14

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 64220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

ViacomCBS Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of ViacomCBS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIACA. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,890,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,091,000 after purchasing an additional 104,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

