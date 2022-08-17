Viberate Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Viberate coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Viberate has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $283,145.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,424.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004314 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00128846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00066735 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,370,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com.

Viberate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.