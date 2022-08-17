VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Shares Down 0.2%

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.82 and last traded at $47.89. Approximately 15,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 52,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

