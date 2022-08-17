VIG Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. VIG has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $167.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000622 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,118,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

