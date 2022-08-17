Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Vista Gold Price Performance
NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.12.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
