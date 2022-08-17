VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $16.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VNET shares. HSBC decreased their price target on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 329,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 52,464 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,166,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 426,613 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 670,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

VNET Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of VNET stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. VNET Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.78 million, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $259.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VNET Group will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VNET Group

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

