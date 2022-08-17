VNX (VNXLU) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

VNX (VNXLU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, VNX has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One VNX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX has a market capitalization of $742,793.42 and $185.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,810.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00035436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00069173 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

Buying and Selling VNX

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

