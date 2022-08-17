Vox.Finance Price Down 26.9% Over Last Week (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Vox.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00005049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $100,168.17 and $256.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002291 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013398 BTC.
Vox.Finance Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 122,084 coins and its circulating supply is 84,993 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance.
Buying and Selling Vox.Finance
