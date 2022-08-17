Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.
VOYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.
Voya Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.