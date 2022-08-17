Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

