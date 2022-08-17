Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:IGD opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
