vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Northland Securities

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VTVT. StockNews.com started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of VTVT stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -1.37. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
