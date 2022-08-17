vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Northland Securities

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VTVT. StockNews.com started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -1.37. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,627,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

